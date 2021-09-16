A deep hole opens in the middle of Mérida’s Manuel Cresencio Rejón neighborhood

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 16, 2021) .- As has happened in other places in Yucatán after the recent and intense rains, the land was opened in one of the streets of the Manuel Crescencio Rejón neighborhood, and a nearby property could be in risk of collapsing.

This hole appear on Calle 26-B with 27 in the aforementioned neighborhood, where on Saturday the neighbors heard a loud noise and when they looked out into the street they realized that the pavement had a deep hole that was more than two meters long and several meters deep.

After the event, they notified the authorities and when the State Police agents arrived, they only cordoned off the area.

Photo: (Yucatan ahora)

Neighbors commented that as the days go by, the hole continues to open more and more, which endangers the house located next to the cavity.

The hole has an extension of more than 10 meters below the property and its inhabitants fear that their house could collapse.

They ask the municipal authority of Mérida to take action on the matter.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments