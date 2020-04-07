AMLO’s economic measures are incomplete – Private Sector

MERIDA Yucatán (Times Media Mexico) – The private sector continues to insist that the economic measures announced this weekend by Andrés Manuel López Obrador to address the crisis are incomplete.

Manuel Molano, director of the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness, pointed out a lack of connection between the scope of the proposals and the dimension of the economic blow that Mexico will receive. But despite the criticism or actions of other countries, López Obrador insisted on the beneﬁts of his proposals, which foresee to multiply and expand social programs and reinforce to even harder levels the government’s austerity measures, as well as to avoid increasing the public debt.

#COVID19



El plan de reactivación económica presentado por el @GobiernoMX será insuficiente para proteger los ingresos de las familias y los puestos de trabajo en pequeños negocios.



Necesitamos un verdadero plan de rescate, no un informe de actividades.https://t.co/WyObR7ksgc — IMCO (@imcomx) April 7, 2020

Carlos Salazar Lomelin, leader of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), said the economic plan presented on Sunday by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to face the crisis is “incomplete”. Salazar assured that he sees the figure of two million jobs that López Obrador promised to create in nine months completely unattainable. “We want to repeat that the jobs are produced by the private sector, not the public sector. The public sector invests one out of every nine pesos invested in the country,” the business leader stressed.

México es de todos; y todos somos mexicanos. Cada día perdido se traduce en un mayor daño para las familias mexicanas. https://t.co/TJDwfD0uEM — CCE (@cceoficialmx) April 6, 2020

In Yucatan, the Merida Chamber of Commerce lamented the lack of importance President Lopez Obrador has shown regarding the national economic crisis that is looming as a result of the Covid-19, which has paralyzed industrial and commercial activity in the state and the country in general.

The President of the CANACO Mérida, Michel Salum, indicated that social support for vulnerable companies is essential to prevent that sector from having difficulties due to the lack of productivity of the establishments. “The government must promote strategies that help companies to continue to maintain their workforce even with inactivity,” he said.

En el informe de @lopezobrador_ no se anunció ninguna medida relevante para afrontar la crisis económica del #COVID19. En plena emergencia, leyó una pieza de divulgación ideológica, embistiendo fantasmas del pasado y abandonando su deber como Jefe de Estado para unir a la Nación pic.twitter.com/ldeCYZIIuC — Gustavo de Hoyos W (@gdehoyoswalther) April 5, 2020

Fernando Ponce Díaz, president of COPARMEX Mérida, said that in López Obrador’s quarterly report and the announcement of his plan to face the crisis generated by the coronavirus “there was little or nothing extraordinary in terms of support for companies and the conservation of jobs” … “As our national president of COPARMEX said, it was a piece of ideological dissemination, attacking ghosts from the past,” he said.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments