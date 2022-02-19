Actor Roberto Palazuelos will not be their candidate, confirms Movimiento Ciudadano

“You can take it as a fact, Mr. Roberto Palazuelos will not be the MC candidate for the government of Quintana Roo,” Ciro Gómez Leyva reported on his program ‘Por la Mañana’.

(QUINTANA ROO – MC).- A couple of weeks ago the candidacy of Roberto Palazuelos for governor of Quintana Roo for Citizen Movement (MC) seemed to be concrete ; however, in recent days things have begun to change, since the party’s decision was delayed and this Friday, February 18th, said political force confirmed that the businessman will no longer be his option for governor

Through a message given on Ciro Gómez Leyva program, the political party confirmed that the businessman will not be a candidate for the governorship of Quintana Roo.

According to Manuel Feregrino, the news was announced to the actor and businessman himself on Thursday afternoon.

“How does Roberto take it? Simply with sadness, annoyance because he finally invests time in it, the path he runs is recognized, what he wanted to correct and well, time invested. And in exchange for that, he will finally enter a less strong candidacy, ” he commented.

The actor during his pre-campaign was the subject of various controversies; for example, an interview was resumed in which he said he admired Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, a view that he confirmed in an interview with Joaquín López-Dóriga; Another interview was also broadcast where he confessed his participation in a homicide that occurred more than two decades ago, in 2001, in Mexico City after an alleged assault attempt.

In another interview, Palazuelos criticized what he considered a dirty campaign against him with these revelations, and warned that he would settle accounts with them once he reached the government.

Faced with these situations, members of the party called for the withdrawal of the candidacy and the search for another profile to contend for the government of Quintana Roo.

It is speculated that Movimiento Ciudadano in Quintana Roo will opt instead of Roberto Palazuelos for Morena Senator José Luis Pech as his new candidate for governor, after he made public his break with the political party.