Aeroméxico will have Mérida-Mexico air routes to AIFA

Aeromexico will start operating the Mérida flight into the new Felipe Ángeles airport in April

(MERIDA, YUC. – AEROMEXICO).- The commercial airline Aeroméxico announced on Wednesday, February 9th, that starting in April it will offer Mérida-Mexico flights to the new Felipe Ángeles airport, also from the city of Villahermosa. The airline will be the third to be included in this air terminal that will be inaugurated on March 21.

In a bulletin, the company reported plans to start operations in April to connect the alternate air port that is being built north of the country’s capital with Mérida.

The company’s information does not specify how many daily flights it will have to this new airport. Mérida currently has seven daily connections to the center of the country and all of them have Benito Juárez International Airport or Mexico City International Airport (AICM) as their final destination.

Directly consulted on the company’s reservation page, the sale of tickets to this airport or departures from Mexico to Mérida from the new terminal are not yet included to establish costs and flight times that would mean benefits or alternatives for the user.

Aeromexico announced that the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), will connect daily with the cities of Mérida and Villahermosa, without establishing schedules or number of daily frequencies to this destination.

As reported by the commercial line, “the decision is the result of the analysis of the network, location and customer needs, as well as the use of the airport infrastructure in this terminal, which opens as a new option for air connectivity to and from the center of the Mexican Republic”.

Andrés Conesa, CEO of Grupo Aeroméxico commented: “We are very pleased with this announcement because, thanks to the efforts of all of us who make up Grupo Aeroméxico, we are in the final stage of a profound process of restructuring and transformation that will allow us to emerge stronger and make decisions like this for the benefit of the connectivity of our country, the service to our clients and the generation of jobs,” the statement said.

“With these new routes, Aeroméxico will be connecting directly to the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City with 43 national destinations under the highest standards of safety, health and hygiene”, subscribes to the bulletin.

Aeroméxico will be the third airline to include flights to the new AIFA terminal, other airlines such as Volaris and Viva Aerobus have also notified that they will be operating to this terminal. So far, Aeroméxico is the only airline that has notified that it will add Mérida-Mexico connectivity with the new airport.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







