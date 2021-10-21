FGE arrests two men for child abuse in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 21, 2021) .- This Wednesday, October 20th, two men were sent to prison after they abused minors in Baca and Progreso, respectively.
In the first case, for the crime of rape against a minor under 17 years of age, 45-year-old A.C.L. was arrested.
According to the complaint, on September 1st, the now detainee sexually assaulted the teenager inside his home, located in the municipality of Baca.
The investigating agents of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) and elements of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), after gathering the evidence and integrating the investigation folder, requested and obtained from the judge the arrest warrant against this pervert.
In the second case, agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) and the Prosecutor’s Office also apprehended J.G.P.C. 65 years of age, denounced for aggravated equal rape against a minor under 16 years of age.
The events occurred last January in Chicxulub Puerto, Progreso municipality; but the victim informed her mother until this month of October, for fear of threats from the rapist, according to what was reported.
The investigating agents and prosecutors made him available to the judge who issued the arrest warrant.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Agustín Gusto, the first wine produced in Valladolid, Yucatán
Valladolid, Yucatán.- The Agustín Gusto restaurant,.
-
Mérida’s 2022 municipal budget proposal is ready
Merida will prioritize health services, security.
-
More than 18 thousand tons of octopus have been caught this season on the Yucatecan coast
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 21, 2021).- The.
-
Cost of Tortilla surges as LP gas prices continue to rise
Given the variation in the cost.
-
Over 23 thousand Quintana Roo residents refuse to be vaccinated against COVID
Quintana Roo, (October 21, 2021).- Until.
-
More cases of pedophile Catholic priests coming up in Campeche
Campeche, (October 21, 2021).- A few.
-
World Osteoporosis Day call to prioritize post-fracture care
A post-fracture care coordination programme is.
-
Climate change will doom the human race, experts say
THE WASHINGTON POST Climate change is.
-
Scottish company makes car fuel from whiskey waste
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND October 21, 2021 (Reuters).
-
The Municipal Institute for Women celebrates its 20th anniversary in Mérida
Merida, Yucatan, (October 21, 2021).- “The.
Leave a Comment