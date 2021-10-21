FGE arrests two men for child abuse in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 21, 2021) .- This Wednesday, October 20th, two men were sent to prison after they abused minors in Baca and Progreso, respectively.

In the first case, for the crime of rape against a minor under 17 years of age, 45-year-old A.C.L. was arrested.

According to the complaint, on September 1st, the now detainee sexually assaulted the teenager inside his home, located in the municipality of Baca.

The investigating agents of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) and elements of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), after gathering the evidence and integrating the investigation folder, requested and obtained from the judge the arrest warrant against this pervert.

In the second case, agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) and the Prosecutor’s Office also apprehended J.G.P.C. 65 years of age, denounced for aggravated equal rape against a minor under 16 years of age.

The events occurred last January in Chicxulub Puerto, Progreso municipality; but the victim informed her mother until this month of October, for fear of threats from the rapist, according to what was reported.

The investigating agents and prosecutors made him available to the judge who issued the arrest warrant.

