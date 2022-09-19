Yucatecan beekeepers win national contest with the support of Kekén

Less than a year after joining the beekeeping program launched by Kekén, Juan Alberto Tzuc Borges and Adriana Isabel Chay Chuil, beekeepers from the municipality of Kinchil, stand out among the honey producers endorsed and recognized by the National Association of Veterinary Doctors Beekeeping Specialists (ANMVEA) A.C, as reported in a statement.

The samples sent by Juan Alberto and Adriana received the highest scores that placed them in the first and second place respectively, in the category of Liquid Amber Honey, in the contest held during the 28th edition of the International Beekeeping Update Congress “Bees : expression of biodiversity”, recently held in the city of Campeche.

For this contest they classified a total of 47 samples of beekeepers from 11 states of the country, after previously sending their harvests to be subjected to various processes, tests and studies attached to the standards and requirements necessary to participate in this activity.

A few months ago they joined the Kekén beekeeping project developed on the farm known as “Kinchil” in the municipality of Maxcanú, they currently have 10 hives each in their apiaries and their product has been positioned among the best in Mexico according to the specialists.

“I never imagined this. I am surprised and grateful to Kekén for inviting us to work in their facilities, where the bee finds areas to feed. They trained us to make a better harvest and sell it, being economic support for my family,” said Juan Alberto Tzuc.

For her part, Adriana Chay highlighted the support and accompaniment that the meat food company gave her to participate in the national contest, for which she shared: “the truth is incredible how the company supports people, how it invites beekeepers of the area, how they prepare us to achieve better management of the bees and higher quality honey. My family and I cannot believe what is happening.”

“This Kekén program is a great opportunity for those of us who work with bees and sell honey. They make us better. I recommend that people reach out, they won’t regret it,” she noted.

