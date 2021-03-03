AMLO still remembers when he was thrown eggs at a political meeting in Mérida

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recalled in his morning press conference when he was thrown eggs at a political meeting in Mérida, more than 20 years ago, when he was a leader of the PRD.

“Imagine, when I was an opponent, once they gave me an egg bath. We went to an event in Mérida, Yucatán and there was a certain governor, and suddenly some ladies showed up with backpacks and one of them is driving them and pointing to me, and the ladies begin to throw eggs at me, imagine the humiliation ”, declared the president.

AMLO recalled this anecdote, which occurred in 1998 in a Merida hotel when he mentioned that during his political career he had received insults and that the incident that occurred during a flight last Sunday was not the first in his career.

The president recalled that the meeting had to be canceled after the egg attack, which was celebrated by Carlos Castillo Peraza, who in that year was a PAN candidate for governor of Mexico City.

“Yes,” said AMLO, “the one who sent the women to attack me was a politician from another party (presumably Víctor Cervera Pacheco).”

The aggression against AMLO occurred during a meeting of the fight against Fobaproa in a hotel in downtown Mérida, where several people led by Severino Salazar threw eggs at AMLO.

It was the year 1998 and Andrés Manuel López Obrador was the national president of the PRD. Lopez Obrador arrived in Yucatán along with Lorenzo Meyer, Francisco Ortiz Pinchetti, Arnaldo Córdova and Carlos Payán Velver, for a talk about the fight against Fobaproa.

Fobaproa (Fondo Bancario de Protección al Ahorro; “Banking Fund for the Protection of Savings”, in Spanish) is a contingencies fund created in 1990 by the Mexican government and the then-dominant PRI political party to attempt to resolve liquidity problems of the banking system in that country.

Severino Salazar was upset that he had been removed from the list of multi-member candidates for the State Congress. Severino allegedly paid a large sum of money to Eduardo Sobrino for the candidacy and wanted revenge.

PRD members aware of Salazar’s intentions notified the national leadership of the PRD, but they did not believe them.

Apparently, the president of Mexico has not forgotten this incident that took place in La Blanca Merida, 23 years ago.

