Students’ National Federation warns of government indoctrination through school books

Students warn about a possible “indoctrination” in the educational model that the Federal authorities intend to carry out at the national level, presenting Andrés Manuel López Obrador as a messiah.
(MERIDA, YUC. – FNERRR).- The representative in Yucatan of the National Federation of Revolutionary Students “Rafael Ramírez” (Fnerrr), Pablo Moo Cohuó, warned about the intention to make changes to the Mexican educational strategy, with which seeks to highlight the current federal administration and especially the figure of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is literally presented as a messiah.
«The SEP say that they are going to eliminate all the “neoliberal words” from the public school books. They are presenting a total change of the books and they intend to do it soon », Moo Cohuó pointed out.
He said that the Public Education Secretariat announced that it will work on the revision of the basic and upper middle level study plans, together with federal legislators from Morena, a process which would be carried out in assemblies in the schools where the authorities would define plans, study programs and content of textbooks.
The leader of the student group pointed out that this would be an attempt to obtain a political benefit with the dissemination of an uncritical thought, in one word, indoctrination.
“This can affect the future of the people of Mexico, the objective of changing the content in SEP books is to generate a future voting machine for the upcoming elections,” Moo Cohuó said.
The representatives of the FNERRR are asking the Federal authorities to generate educational strategies in which students can learn in an integral way, without imposing ideas or thoughts with the intention of obtaining a political benefit.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
