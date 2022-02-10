American companies interested in buying products from Umán, Yucatán

Artisan products 100% from Uman will be exported to the United States, putting the municipality of Uman in the eyes of the world.

(UMÁN, YUC. – TYT).- The signing of the “Umán Sin Fronteras” agreement between Southern United Resources (SUR) and the current administration will bring great benefits to women and artisans who make handmade products.

C. Graciela Vera Puigserver, Representative of the SUR company pointed out that they seek to publicize the riches that Mexico has, working hand in hand with Uman artisans to promote their products.

Thanks to the joint work with the Mexican Association of Women in Yucatan (AMMEYUC) chaired by Lic. María Eugenia Marín Vázquez, it seeks to empower women by providing them with spaces so that they can prepare and move forward.

In the municipality of Umán, opportunities are generated for all the inhabitants, which is why the communities are taken into account, as is the case of Don Blandino, an elderly man from the Bolón community who has been dedicated to the elaboration of jams and who today has the opportunity to export their products.

Likewise, piñatas will be exported from the Xtepén community and soaps that are made by women from the municipality who are supported so that they can improve their family economy, as well as hammocks that are made by artisans who, thanks to this agreement, will have the opportunity to cross borders exposing quality products.

