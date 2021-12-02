With guayaberas, Tekit sets out to conquer the world

Mérida, Yucatán.- Little by little, Tekit, located one hour from the Yucatán capital, is making its way to become “the guayabera capital of the world”.

For the time being, this local handcrafted product is being exported to the United States, Spain, and Russia, and the state government is looking for more markets, such as Dubai. The Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs of the State Government has supported the production of guayaberas with 1.5 million pesos, through training, supplies, and promotion.

At the recent Tianguis Turístico, Tekit managed to have 40 commercial appointments, among others with China, India, the United States, France, and Colombia.

According to the mayor of this municipality, Felipe Medina Collí, close to 70% of the population is dedicated to the sewing of guayaberas, employing 3,000 people in 1,612 productive units.

This December 13 to 31, Tekit will organize the “Feria de la Guayabera” in which they expect more than 50 producers and attendance of between 10 to 15 thousand people. Luis Antonio Worbis Alonzo, president of the organizing committee, and Jessica Acosta Koh, representative of the producers, assured that all protocols will be observed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

They also assured that although China is producing “pirate” products, it does not affect Yucatán because the quality is totally different, especially since the guayabera is handmade.

The Guayabera Fair will be open from 10 am to 10 pm Monday through Sunday at the Tekit Cultural Center. In this edition, they will be promoting mouth covers with embroidery, which they call “guayabocas”, and the wide range of guayaberas and typical clothing, whose prices range from 200 to 600 pesos.

