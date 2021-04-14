IMSS Yucatán highlights the importance of strengthening the immune system in infants

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 14, 2021).- The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Yucatán, in order to reduce the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, during the current health emergency and under the slogan “Don’t get on the third wave, stay home”, provides recommendations focused on protecting the development and immune system of girls and boys during this holiday period and from home.
The delegation coordinator of Nutrition and Dietetics, Teresa de Jesús Morales Saldaña, pointed out that good nutrition during childhood is essential to be able to have an optimal immune system and achieve good physical and mental development; therefore, it is recommended to give the little ones a diet that is varied, sufficient with foods rich in vitamins and minerals.
Having a healthy immune system is important since there are generated the natural defenses that the body requires to prevent and avoid complications caused by infections, harmful bacteria, and viruses.
Some of the important vitamins during this stage of life to strengthen the immune system are vitamin A, which can be found in carrots, sweet potatoes, papaya, and melons; vitamin B, which is found in wheat, oats, fish and shellfish, green leafy vegetables, and beans; and C, which is found in citrus fruits, strawberries, tomatoes, and broccoli.
To protect the health of children, it is also recommended to consume foods with vitamin D: eggs, some cereals, and fortified milk. Similarly, zinc is key to strengthening the defense system and is found in liver and red meat.
The specialist recommended that the diet of each of the family members be based on the Well Eating Plate, with fixed schedules, five meals a day (breakfast, morning snack, lunch, afternoon snack, and dinner).
Avoid fats, sugars and salt, since they are not part of the Plate of Good Eating, because their abuse is harmful to health.
Similarly, at this stage, it is important to avoid prolonged fasts and in case the minors do not want to eat, the use of shapes and colors is suggested when preparing their meals, suggested Morales Saldaña.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Joe Biden says: “It´s time to end America´s longest war”
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden.
-
Expedia travelers select Mexico’s 20 friendliest cities
Merida comes in at number 14 on.
-
The pen, the ink, and the art
For 10 years, in Leonardo da.
-
‘Neither culture nor tradition’: citizens call for a march to demand motorized “Calesas” in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 14, 2021).- “Calesas.
-
In 1975, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II visited Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 14, 2021).- Prince Philip of.
-
Patria, Mexico’s Covid-19 vaccine was created in the United States
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 14, 2021).- In.
-
Erosion damages summer houses on the Yucatan coast
Progreso, Yucatán, (April 14, 2021).- Erosion.
-
‘INE: I believe you’; Internet users demonstrate their support for Mexico’s National Electoral Institute
“INE is above the parties and.
-
RIP Adrián Manzanilla Lagos, Tulum’s Municipal Public Services Director
According to relatives, the death of.
-
Univision and Televisa Set Merger Deal to Create Spanish-Language Content Powerhouse
Univision and Televisa have come to terms on a.
Leave a Comment