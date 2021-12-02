Historically, Yucatan adds more than 10,000 cases of HIV / AIDS

Yucatán is among the first states in cases of HIV-AIDS, a health problem that afflicts the southeast of the country.
Mérida, Yucatán, (December 02, 2021).- According to the latest report from the National Epidemiological Surveillance System, until the third quarter of 2021, 398 cases of this disease had been registered in the entity to reach the 10,262 reported since 1983, the year in which the virus reached Mexico.
Currently, Yucatán is in fifth place nationally in terms of incidence of HIV-AIDS cases, with 17.47 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, from a list that Quintana Roo leads with 37.39 cases, followed by Campeche with 20.55, Colima with 20.77 and Tabasco with 17.94.
With these figures, it is estimated that per year, an average of 270 cases occurs in the entity.
The male population represents 91% of the confirmed cases of HIV-AIDS so far in 2021 and 85% of all reports of this condition since 1983, according to official figures.
The reports of the health authorities state that since 2019, the number of new infections has had a significant decrease, although this has not prevented Yucatán from being in the first place in terms of HIV-AIDS cases.
That is why within the framework of the International Day to Fight AIDS the authorities, health professionals, and activists focus their efforts to raise awareness in the population to prevent the spread of this disease that has caused the death of more than 5 thousand people throughout Mexico.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
