Governor Mauricio Vila meets with Mexican secretaries of Economy, Navy, and Government

Mexico City, (December 02, 2021).- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal met this day with the heads of the Secretariats of Economy (SE), Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo; and from the Mexican Navy (Semar) of the Government of Mexico, Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, with whom he addressed issues related to the promotion of important projects for the development of the state such as the modernization and expansion of Puerto Progreso and the arrival of the naval giant Fincantieri.

As part of his schedule of activities for this day in Mexico City, Vila Dosal also held a meeting with the head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), Adán Augusto López Hernández, with whom he agreed to keep communication channels open to continue promoting projects and strategies that allow us to continue improving the quality of life of Yucatecan families.

In the meeting of the governor with the head of the Ministry of Economy (SE), Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo, executives of the naval giant Fincantieri presented the project for the construction of a shipyard in the port of Progreso, which would be the largest in America , as well as the benefits that this would represent for the Yucatecans, since it will trigger a great generation of jobs and the arrival of more companies related to the shipping industry.

Before the Italian ambassador in Mexico, Luigi de Chiara, the director of Service Divisions, Giorgio Rizzo and the president of the Board of Directors of the Italian company, Alexandro Tocchi, explained to Vila Dosal and Clouthier Carrillo the details of this plan, which once completed, it will mark a before and after in the economic development of the entire state.

In this context, the Italian diplomat highlighted Vila Dosal as a visionary governor by promoting this important project “which has a very important potential for the economy of the entire southeast of Mexico.”

Continuing with his work schedule for this day, the Governor had a meeting with the head of the Secretary of the Navy (SEMAR), Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, with whom he followed up on the progress of the Port Expansion and Modernization project.

Together with the general director of the Integral Port Administration (API) of Progreso, Jorge Carlos Tobilla Rodríguez, the Governor reviewed the progress of this plan, which has authorized the expansion of around 40 hectares, with the possibility of that it can be increased to more, but before doing the pertinent studies.

Finally, in the meeting between the governor and the head of the Segob, Adán Augusto López Hernández, the disposition of the State Government and the Federation to continue working on plans and issues that result in the benefit of Yucatecan families, as well as in matters of security and justice to preserve the peace and tranquility that characterizes Yucatan so much.

