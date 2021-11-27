Tourist Protection Army will patrol Cancun, Playa Del Carmen and Tulum

1500 Strong National Guard Division In Place To Help Keep Tourist Hotspots Secure

The Mexican state of Quintana Roo is to implement a so-called “Tourist Battalion” to alleviate security concerns for visitors to the area.

Quintana Roo is the heart of Mexico’s tourism industry, and includes major hotspots like Cancun, Tulum, and Playa Del Carmen in its state lines.

The 1500 strong, automatic weapon wielding force will be dispersed strategically across the state, focussing on the most popular destinations, in an attempt to crack down on local gang related violence and protect the revelers enjoying their vacations.

Mexico is currently one of the only countries in the world with no entry requirements for tourists, making it a prime destination for Americans in particular, who’s borders have recently opened.

But in recent weeks, Mexico has been bearing the brunt of an increase in drug related violence, culminating in the deaths of several tourists in Tulum. The city had garnered a positive reputation in recent years as a relaxed beach town, enjoying less crowds than the more popular Cancun. But a gang related shooting in the center of the city ended with two women, a German and a Californian based Indian, caught in the crossfire and killed.

Later in the week, the gang responsible, who are an enforcing arm of the Gulf Cartel, issued a warning that the shooting was a reminder to those establishments paying protection money in the area. The gang has long extorted clubs and restaurants in Cancun for protection, but Tulum now looks to be under the group’s umbrella.

Source: Travel Off Path







