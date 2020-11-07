Map of coronavirus in Mexico: six states have more than 50% occupancy of general beds

There were 5,567 confirmed cases and an increase of 544 deaths in 24 hours.

MEXICO CITY (INFOBAE) – The Ministry of Health (SSA) reported that in the last report on the COVID-19 pandemic count in Mexico, there were 5,567 confirmed cases compared to Wednesday 4. Besides, at the same time, there was an increase of 544 deaths.

In general, there have been 949,197 accumulated cases and 93,772 deaths since the beginning of the disease on February 27, while active cases are estimated at 46,360. It should be remembered that active cases are those confirmed by laboratory and cases by clinical, epidemiological association that have initiated symptoms in the last 14 days, making it possible to identify where there is more significant viral activity and consequently increased transmission.

Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Mexico City, and Aguascalientes are the six entities where more than 50% of the general bed occupation is maintained, while in beds with ventilator, only four keep more than the quota, Chihuahua, Aguascalientes, Durango, and Nuevo Leon.

According to the figures presented by Dr. Alomía, the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Institute bed network reported, in the area of general beds, an availability of 67%, this because of the 28,292 beds without mechanical breathing support that are installed throughout the republic, only 9,382 have been occupied, equivalent to 33%. In other words, there are still 18,910 general beds available.

Regarding the beds with a ventilator, the report is more optimistic since it has an availability of 74%, because of the 10,576 beds in all Mexico, only 26%, or 2,800, are being occupied. This leaves 7,776 beds free with artificial respiratory support. In this sense, the SSA insists that it is advisable to have a minimum availability of 70% in all of the republic states to continue with the opening to social activities.

The data related to the accumulated deaths indicate that the national capital is in the lead, followed by the State of Mexico, Veracruz, Puebla Jalisco, and Nuevo Leon. For this reason, the SSA recalls the importance of necessary hygiene measures to contain the disease.

People who suffer from diabetes, hypertension, morbid obesity, kidney failure, lupus, cancer, heart and respiratory diseases, as well as transplants, older adults from 60 years of age and up, and pregnant women, must take care of their families at home. – Keep a healthy distance, at least 1.5 meters away from each other. The most important measure of protection and care of the elderly is voluntary social isolation and following healthy distance and prevention measures if visiting older people. Use of face mask and frequent hand washing. Distant greeting, not kissing, shaking hands, or hugging.

