Weather forecasts – Tropical wave No. 4 will travel around the Yucatan Peninsula

Tropical Wave No.4 will travel around the Yucatan Peninsula and interact with a low-pressure channel over the east and southeast of Mexico.
MERIDA Yucatan (CONAGUA) – In its latest report, the National Weather Service forecasts that tropical wave No. 4 will travel around the Yucatan Peninsula and interact with a low-pressure channel over eastern and southeastern Mexico.
Conoce en la Perspectiva #Meteorológica los efectos que generán en #México las #OndasTropicales No. 4 y 5, así como canales de #BajaPresión. Más información en https://t.co/nN4aGahvyl pic.twitter.com/fGfgbxduOK— CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) June 15, 2020
Heavy rains and electric shocks
This will cause heavy to very heavy rains, electrical discharges, and gusts of wind as the storms pass through Oaxaca, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan, and Quintana Roo, as well as occasional heavy rains in Chiapas.
On the other hand, a low-pressure channel on the northwest, west, and center of the country, will originate rains and intervals of showers, electrical discharges, gusts of wind during the passage of storms and possible hailstorms, in addition to heavy rains in Michoacan and Guerrero, conditions reinforced by the passage of tropical wave No. Three off the coast of Jalisco.
Also, the hot to the extremely hot daytime environment will continue over the northwest, west, and south of the Mexican Republic, in addition to the Yucatan Peninsula, with maximum temperatures above 40°C in 8 entities.
Precipitation forecast for today June 15, 2020
Yucatan Peninsula. Cloudy sky in the afternoon with heavy rain in Campeche, Yucatan, and Quintana Roo accompanied by electric shocks. Warm atmosphere. Wind east and northeast from 10 to 25 km / h, with gusts that could reach 50 km / h in storm areas.
Hefty rainfall with occasional heavy rain (75 to 150 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hailstorms, and strong gusts of wind in Chiapas.
Heavy rainfall with occasional heavy rain (50 to 75 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hailstorms, and strong gusts of wind during storms: Campeche.
Intervals of heavy rain showers (25 to 50 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hailstorms and strong gusts of wind during storms: Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Tekax Civil Protection Coordinator dies, he had COVID-19
TEKAX, YUCATAN (June 14, 2020).- Víctor.
-
State inspectors shut down businesses in Mérida
Over the weekend, health protocol inspectors.
-
Is AMLO’s alleged Castro-Chavista plan progressing as planned?
In May 2019, Mexican activist Gilberto.
-
Canadian mining company on $209 million USD tax dispute with Mexico
First Majestic Silver (AG) has asked.
-
“It is time to regain our freedom”. – López Obrador
MEXICO City – López Obrador once.
-
Mexican General kidnapped in Puebla.
The Army high command headed a.
-
Mexico City to launch an aggressive mass testing campaign against COVID-19
Mexico City pledged Wednesday to start.
-
European nations sign a deal with AstraZeneca for 400 million vaccine doses
AstraZeneca Plc said on Saturday it.
-
Mexico’s IMSS calls for COVID-19 plasma donors
The Mexican Institute for Social Security.
-
Canada’s First Majestic taps diplomat to resolve Mexico tax dispute
(Reuters) – First Majestic Silver Corp.
Leave a Comment