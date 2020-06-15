Weather forecasts – Tropical wave No. 4 will travel around the Yucatan Peninsula

Tropical Wave No.4 will travel around the Yucatan Peninsula and interact with a low-pressure channel over the east and southeast of Mexico.

MERIDA Yucatan (CONAGUA) – In its latest report, the National Weather Service forecasts that tropical wave No. 4 will travel around the Yucatan Peninsula and interact with a low-pressure channel over eastern and southeastern Mexico.

Heavy rains and electric shocks

This will cause heavy to very heavy rains, electrical discharges, and gusts of wind as the storms pass through Oaxaca, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan, and Quintana Roo, as well as occasional heavy rains in Chiapas.

On the other hand, a low-pressure channel on the northwest, west, and center of the country, will originate rains and intervals of showers, electrical discharges, gusts of wind during the passage of storms and possible hailstorms, in addition to heavy rains in Michoacan and Guerrero, conditions reinforced by the passage of tropical wave No. Three off the coast of Jalisco.

Also, the hot to the extremely hot daytime environment will continue over the northwest, west, and south of the Mexican Republic, in addition to the Yucatan Peninsula, with maximum temperatures above 40°C in 8 entities.

Precipitation forecast for today June 15, 2020

Yucatan Peninsula. Cloudy sky in the afternoon with heavy rain in Campeche, Yucatan, and Quintana Roo accompanied by electric shocks. Warm atmosphere. Wind east and northeast from 10 to 25 km / h, with gusts that could reach 50 km / h in storm areas.

Hefty rainfall with occasional heavy rain (75 to 150 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hailstorms, and strong gusts of wind in Chiapas.

Heavy rainfall with occasional heavy rain (50 to 75 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hailstorms, and strong gusts of wind during storms: Campeche.

Intervals of heavy rain showers (25 to 50 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hailstorms and strong gusts of wind during storms: Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

