Mérida City Council decorates the city during the Christmas season

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 27, 2021).- So that the Christmas season does not go unnoticed, the Mérida City Council, has been in charge of placing decorations in the main points of the state capital.
In this regard, the director of economic development and tourism of Mérida, José Luis Martínez Semerena, said that they seek to attract the attention of tourists, generate economic income, but above all that Meridians enjoy this time.
“We are beautifying the city, it was an instruction from the mayor, in the next few days, the completion of our city will be doing the traditional lighting of our tree, and the meridians have been waiting for this moment for a long time.”
He pointed out that, along with the decorations, there will be cultural events, so this will contribute to the tourist development of the Yucatecan capital.
“We are going to reactivate our economy a bit, but we will also be able to go out and enjoy the entertainment that exists in our city, so this comes to pay for all the tourism that will be arriving during the month of December,” he explained.
He explained that in 2021 they will continue the roundabout program, where, in order to save resources and involve private initiative, companies such as Burger King or Dondé are given the opportunity to decorate certain roundabouts.
“It is very early, surely the first days of December (…) the companies contributed and participated with the construction of these roundabouts, and we will be able to enjoy them and it is becoming an attraction and a custom for everyone,” he concluded.
Source: Yucatan a la mano
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
