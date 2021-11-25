Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council foresees a recovery of 80% in the conventions tourism industry

The World Meetings Forum, soon to be held in the Mexican Caribbean, is a platform for the meetings tourism industry that has the objective of providing a space for academic content and an agenda for business appointments.

Cancun, Quinatana Roo, (November 25, 2021).- The Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ) anticipates that by 2022 there will be an 80% recovery in the congress and convention industry.

An example of this is the forthcoming World Meetings Forum (WMF) Mexican Caribbean 2021, on November 29 and 30, under strict sanitary measures.

The WMF is a platform for the meeting tourism industry that has the objective of providing an ideal space with the best academic content, business appointment schedule, and unique experiences. Currently, the event brings together hosted buyers and suppliers at a national and international level, explained Darío Flota Ocampo, director of the CPTQ.

The event will be closed to unite the most outstanding suppliers and buyers in order to do business, it will have a golf tournament for the participants and a panel of keynote conferences with the participation of great speakers from Mexico, the United States, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil.

The official headquarters is the Hilton Cancun All Inclusive, located behind a mangrove nature reserve, this all-inclusive resort is located on the Riviera Maya and is 20 minutes from the popular hotel zone and Cancun International Airport. It has suites and rooms with panoramic ocean views, 12 bars and restaurants, a gym, infinity pools, clubs for children and teenagers, and an event space that includes a convention center and outdoor areas.

In a previous interview, Rafael Hernández, director of WMF, explained that the objective of this forum is to promote tourism in national and international destinations through the meeting of the best business travel companies, DMC (Destination Management Companies), incentives travel agencies, and meeting planners, with all the supply of each destination for events and trips, he added.

He explained that the WMF was born in 2013, and since then it has been in various destinations such as Riviera Maya, Monterrey, Mexico City, Los Cabos, Culiacán, Saltillo, Costa Rica, and Punta Cana.

“In 2020 WMF Los Cabos was one of the few events that were carried out in person with zero infections thanks to its high standards and biosafety protocols, which earned it the Heel Award, from MPI (Meetings Professionals International ). In 2021 WMF has managed to make four editions in different destinations (Punta Cana, Tampico, Culiacán, and Los Cabos) with a total of Covid-19 zero infections, which keeps WMF as a strong, reliable, and safe event ”, he mentioned.

The manager announced that in 2022 the meetings and conventions segment will have an important reactivation, since so far in 2021, 60% of the events have been recovered, and next year 80 percent is expected to arrive.

“There is a high expectation of recovery in 2022, it was said that the numbers could be seen at the end of 2023, but now customers have confidence to open their corporate events and incentives and in 2022 we will also see a high recovery in incentive events”, he concluded.

Source: El Economista

