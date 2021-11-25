International Tango Festival returns to Mérida, from November 25th to December 2nd

Merida, Yucatan, (November 25, 2021).- With a tribute to the Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla, 100 years after his birth, and the participation of artists from Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, from November 25th to December 2nd, the International Tango Festival fifth edition, will be held. it resumes its face-to-face activities in the city of Mérida.

To open the program, the public will be able to know the contributions of our country to this art of the voice of the dancer, teacher and historian of tango in Mexico, Miguel García who, on Thursday, November 25, will offer “Approaches to Mexican tango lyrics”, in a videoconference that can be enjoyed at the Olimpo Cultural Center or through the Zoom platform.

In it, the specialist will share a conscious reading of the Mexican tango lyrics, starting from its definition, to immerse himself in a selection of lyrics seen from disciplines such as literature and history, to enrich his analysis.

On Friday 26th, at the “Manuel Barbachano Ponce” Cineteca, the conference “Astor Piazzolla, 100 years of life and work” will take place, in which the bandoneonist Javier Noyola will present the most relevant details of the career of the composer, born on 11 March 1921, as well as the innovations that he brought to tango and that would cause a musical revolution in the genre.

Both conferences will be held at 8 pm and can be accessed with a donation of 50 pesos.

To continue enjoying the inspiration of the Argentine composer who crossed all the limits of musical genres, on Saturday 27 the concert Tribute to Piazzola will be presented at 7 pm at Bistro Cultural, located at Calle 66 No. 377-C between 41 and 43 Centro.

The Argentine singer Hugo Mont, the bandoneonist Javier Noyola, as well as Ricardo Moo on the piano, and Alejandra Gamero, on the violin will participate in it. The donation for the event is 250 pesos and includes a courtesy drink.

From Monday, November 29 to December 1, lovers of this dance, intermediate and advanced, will have the opportunity to polish their skills at the hands of Colombian teachers Juan David Bedoya and Katherine Laitón Penagos.

In the seminar, which will be held at the Studio Tango at 8 o’clock at night, the themes of Embrace and connection as a couple, Cadences of the milonga, and Dynamics and fluidity in the waltz will be addressed. The cost of the individual class is 300 pesos, while the full pass is 800 pesos.

The tango, singing and milonga party will close on Thursday, December 2 with a dinner where you can enjoy the show by Bedoya and Laitón, as well as the performance of Hugo Mont.

The event will be at 7:00 pm at the Kaan-Ha restaurant, located on Calle 61 by 68 and 70 of the Historic Center. It costs 450 pesos and includes a three course dinner. Reservations can be made by calling 9992 74 20 47.

For the safety of the attendees and following the instructions of the authorities, the events will have controlled capacity, for which the interested parties are asked to make a prior registration.

You can get more information on the Facebook page of the Festival Internacional de Tango Mérida, by email festangomid@gmail.com and by calling 9997 01 20 20 and 9991 43 46 82.

Source: La jornada maya

