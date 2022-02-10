Economic recovery and job creation on the rise in Yucatán

IMSS reported 2,343 new formal jobs, despite the economic impact caused by the outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Despite the economic impact caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, during the first month of the year, Yucatán reported 2,343 new jobs registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), compared to the number registered in December, when 4,015 jobs were lost.

Social Security reported a total of 395 thousand 682 jobs registered as of January 31, 2022, 0.6 percent more than the 393 thousand 339 jobs at the end of December 2021.

Compared to January 2021, this year’s figure presents a growth of 8.57 percent, since 364 thousand 457 jobs affiliated to the IMSS were reported at that time.

According to information from IMSS Incorporation and Collection, from January to December 2021, 28,882 jobs were created in Yucatán, which made it possible to recover and surpass the number of jobs lost as a result of the pandemic in 2020, which was 25,708.

In 2021, from January to June, 16,268 jobs were recovered, which added to the 4,041 jobs that were available up to December 2020, totaling 20,309 jobs recovered.

In July, 1,921 jobs were lost, bringing the number of jobs recovered up to that month to 18,388.

From August to September, 9,668 jobs were recovered, for a total of 28,566 jobs created, that is, 2,350 more than were lost due to the pandemic.

In October, with the five thousand 656 positions registered, 33 thousand 712 were created, eight thousand 4 more than those lost due to Covid-19, and in November, 3,244 jobs were created, in December, 4,015 jobs were lost.

