Economic recovery and job creation on the rise in Yucatán

IMSS reported 2,343 new formal jobs, despite the economic impact caused by the outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Despite the economic impact caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, during the first month of the year, Yucatán reported 2,343 new jobs registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), compared to the number registered in December, when 4,015 jobs were lost.
Social Security reported a total of 395 thousand 682 jobs registered as of January 31, 2022, 0.6 percent more than the 393 thousand 339 jobs at the end of December 2021.
Compared to January 2021, this year’s figure presents a growth of 8.57 percent, since 364 thousand 457 jobs affiliated to the IMSS were reported at that time.
According to information from IMSS Incorporation and Collection, from January to December 2021, 28,882 jobs were created in Yucatán, which made it possible to recover and surpass the number of jobs lost as a result of the pandemic in 2020, which was 25,708.
In 2021, from January to June, 16,268 jobs were recovered, which added to the 4,041 jobs that were available up to December 2020, totaling 20,309 jobs recovered.
In July, 1,921 jobs were lost, bringing the number of jobs recovered up to that month to 18,388.
From August to September, 9,668 jobs were recovered, for a total of 28,566 jobs created, that is, 2,350 more than were lost due to the pandemic.
In October, with the five thousand 656 positions registered, 33 thousand 712 were created, eight thousand 4 more than those lost due to Covid-19, and in November, 3,244 jobs were created, in December, 4,015 jobs were lost.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Secretary of Defense tests positive for COVID after attending AMLO´s morning conference without a mask
The contagion of General Luis Cresencio.
-
Campeche Restaurant sector fears an outbreak of infections due to the Easter holidays
Campeche restauranteurs indicated that they will.
-
Sweden declares the end of the pandemic, despite warnings from scientists
As of Wednesday, February 9th, bars.
-
After John Kerry’s visit, Mexico and the US agree to form a working group for clean energy production
AMLO and John Kerry agree to.
-
Movimiento Ciudadano has not yet defined if actor Roberto Palazuelos will be their candidate
The leader of the MC.
-
Man tries to cross Mérida Periférico and is run over by a car
The events occurred at the entrance.
-
American companies interested in buying products from Umán, Yucatán
Artisan products 100% from Uman will.
-
Aeroméxico will have Mérida-Mexico air routes to AIFA
Aeromexico will start operating the Mérida.
-
Students’ National Federation warns of government indoctrination through school books
Students warn about a possible “indoctrination”.
-
FGR seized 900 kg of snail and arrested 12 people in January
In addition to the 900 kilograms.
Leave a Comment