Mérida´s Canaco Servytur celebrates 115th anniversary

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 25, 2021).- The National Chamber of Commerce, Services, and Tourism of Mérida, celebrated 115 years since its foundation, so representatives did not miss the opportunity to recognize the contribution of the Chamber during the pandemic.

In this regard, President Ivan Rodriguez Gasque pointed out that, since their creation in 1906, they have always stood out for having a cordial relationship with the levels of government, to work for the city and the state.

“Today I have the honor of presiding over this important chamber, which since its inception in 1906, has been a benchmark where the entrepreneurial work that marks employment is successfully marked (…) It is an organization that was founded before the revolution in our country,” said President Ivan Rodriguez Gasque.

He pointed out that Canacome’s contribution has gone beyond just supporting entrepreneurs, but also being promoters of large investments in the state.

For his part, governor Mauricio Vila explained that, during his two previous administrations, and in this one, Canaco and the city council have committed to creating opportunities in favor of businesses, and will continue to do so over the next few years.

“The Mérida city council and the Canaco-Servytur have shared the commitment to work and strengthen the vision of the city, with social responsibility from the commercial and business perspective on the part of its members, as a result of this collaborative effort, Mérida continues to be positioned as a national benchmark in the fields of commerce, tourism, and business activity, ” said Vila Dosal.

Hector Tejada, president of the Confederation of Chambers of Commerce explained that all the chambers are “centenary” and that they have been organizations that, in their work, have faced adversities in economic matters.

“I am very happy to celebrate these 115 years of the Canaco of Mérida, the organizations, the chambers of commerce, are centenarians, that means that they were founded before any of us who are here were born, and are represented by presidents, by members who have gone through wars, pandemics and crisis, we continue ”, he said.

Finally, during his participation, the state governor, Mauricio Vila Dosal added that without Canaco, business life in Yucatán would be very different, especially after the pandemic, for which he thanked his closeness and strength.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments