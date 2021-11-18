Installation of permanent vaccination modules in Yucatán

The permanent modules will be available starting November 22.
Starting next Monday, November 22nd, permanent vaccination modules against Coronavirus will be installed in Merida and in the interior of the state, for the application of vaccines from the pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca, Sinovac, and Cansino, a process that the State Government will carry out in coordination with the Secretaria del Bienestar (Welfare Secretariat).
The state and federal authorities informed that in Merida three sites will be set up at the Urban Health Center in the Santa Rosa neighborhood, the Family Medicine Unit 59 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), and the Family Medicine Unit of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (Issste) in the Lindavista neighborhood.
In the interior of the state, the modules will be located at the General Hospital of Tekax and the Health Center of Ticul. In Valladolid it will be at the Vaccinology Jurisdictional Warehouse; in Izamal at the Rural Hospital; in Motul at the General Hospital of Subzone No. 3 and in Tizimín at the Health Center.
Both in Merida and in municipalities in the interior of the state, the hours of attention will be from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, the population is recommended:
-Take medications as usual
-Eat food before going to the appointment.
-Wear comfortable clothes and short sleeves
The vaccine is available for pregnant women from week 9 of gestation, as well as for people over 18 years old who have not received any dose as well as for people who require second doses.
