Yucatecan icon Armando Manzanero to be honored during the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards

Carlos Rivera, who will be one of the hosts of the event, said that the Yucatecan singer-songwriter will be remembered during the evening.

MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN.– This Thursday, November 18th, during the 22nd Latin Grammy Awards to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Yucatecan singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero will be honored.

The news of Manzanero’s recognition was announced by singer Carlos Rivera at a press conference, in which he also announced that he will be one of the hosts of the event along with Mexican actress Ana Brenda Contreras and Puerto Rican Roselyn Sánchez.

Rivera indicated that he will also participate in the tribute to the Yucatecan.

“It is a tribute to Armando Manzanero, who passed away. It means a lot to me, as I had the opportunity to perform with him so many times, to share music with him, and I will be performing alongside two wonderful women”.

Colombian Paula Arenas and Venezuelan Nella will share the stage with Rivera in this tribute to the Yucatecan composer.

Last May, Carlos Rivero premiered his video “Todavía” in which he performs a duet with the late singer-songwriter, a song included in his album “Leyendas”.

Armando Manzanero died last December, at the age of 85, due to complications from the Covid-19 coronavirus, in a hospital in Mexico City.

