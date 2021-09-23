Tinum City Hall sued for denying potable water service

MÉRIDA, MX.- The First District Court in the State of Yucatán is filing an injunction against the Tinum City Hall since the citizen Susano Pech denounced that this municipal authority has denied him the provision of drinking water service since last March, for which he claims that he feels at risk in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).
The collective Kanán, Derechos Humanos, is handling the case of Susano Pech, who has denounced that the authorities refuse to install in his house the entire network for potable water.
For this reason an injunction was filed against the City Hall and the Federal Court ordered the municipal authority to comply with this measure, however, to date it has not resolved this problem which directly affects a family and other citizens who have remained silent.
The reason given by the City Hall so far is that by “uses and customs” they do not make connections to the potable water network in this area of the state, despite the fact that citizen Susano argued that they considered it an indispensable service to maintain adequate sanitation in the midst of the coronavirus contingency (COVID-19).
Susano, the complainant of this anomaly, said that despite the argument presented by the City Hall, they do charge them for the drinking water service, which is why he considers it necessary that it be provided.
In this way, they decided to make the case known, since the City Hall has been in contempt of court for five months to comply with what is ordered in the injunction filed by the citizen.
Likewise, they denounced that the City Hall authorities in this act would be violating the rights to water and health of this family especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Given these facts, we call on the First District Court to order and ensure that the municipal authorities of Tinum, supply and guarantee the enjoyment of the right to drinking water by the necessary means, and establishing the service as soon as possible,” they denounced this day.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
