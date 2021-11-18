Exclusive photographs of Chichén Itzá before its restoration are exhibited for the first time

Mérida, Yucatán, November 17, 2021.- Images from more than 100 years ago of the sacred cenote of Chichén Itzá, before being dredged, as well as the Kukulkán pyramid prior to its restoration and the archaeological zone during the first processes rehabilitation, can be seen in the photographic exhibition installed by the Pedro Guerra Photo Library of the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY).

The set of 13 photographs belonging to the Salvador Badía Fund, are installed in the Tourist Parador of the Archaeological Zone of Chichén Itzá, informed the coordinator of the Pedro Guerra Photo Library, Cinthia Cruz Castro.

He added that the reproductions reflect the preservation work that has been carried out in the archaeological zone during all these years, in addition, they give an account of the work that is carried out in the Photo Library to keep these images alive for more than a century.

Likewise, he stressed that the Salvador Badía Fund is a collection that is part of the Pedro Guerra Photo Library and consists mainly of photographs corresponding to different archaeological zones that were just being discovered or restored.

This exhibition will be open until January 2022, and is organized by the Board of the Units of Cultural and Tourist Services of the State of Yucatán (Cultur) in conjunction with the UADY, and may be appreciated by local, national and international visitors.

On the other hand, Cruz Castro invited the public to visit the photographic exhibition “Eternal Portraits”, where mortuary rituals of Yucatecan society are revealed, a practice that in Yucatan was used from the time of romanticism until the mid-1950s, as an essential part to remember loved ones and provide comfort to families.

The exhibition is located in Pasaje Picheta, Downtown Mérida, and can be visited from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday to Sunday.

