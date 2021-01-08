Mexican doctor with allergic reaction to Pfizer’s vaccine still hospitalized

A Mexican doctor who had a serious allergic reaction after receiving Pfizer Inc and BioNTech’s vaccine against COVID-19 remains hospitalized and has not fully recovered muscle strength, health authorities said on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old internist, who got the vaccine on Dec. 30, had several seizures in the following days and is being treated in a specialized hospital that is part of Mexico’s social security institute IMSS.
The health ministry’s initial diagnosis after the reaction was encephalomyelitis. Encephalomyelitis is an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. The ministry has said the doctor has a history of allergic reactions.
Victor Hugo Borja, an IMSS director, said the doctor has so far responded favorably to treatment, has had no new seizures, and recovered some of the muscle strength lost.
“Today, she’s been able to sit up and it’s possible she’ll be discharged in the following days,” said Borja at a news conference.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it was carefully monitoring allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc and urged individuals who had a serious reaction not to get the second dose.
A study published on Wednesday in the CDC’s weekly report on death and disease looking at cases between Dec. 14 and Dec. 23 identified 21 cases of anaphylaxis after the administration of 1,893,360 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
Doctors are still studying whether the doctor’s seizures and decreased muscle strength are related to the vaccine against COVID-19 or previous conditions. The ministry has said there is no evidence from clinical trials that anyone has developed an inflammation of the brain after the vaccine’s application.
Pfizer said it is aware that the health ministry is studying the case and vowed to continue to collaborate “with any information that is requested from us.”
Mexico started its COVID-19 vaccination plan before Christmas, giving frontline workers priority.
Source: Yahoo News
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Crowds are forming outside hospitals in Merida
Dozens of Yucatecan families spend hours.
-
Aspiring Yucatan Morena candidates register in Mexico City
The registration of federal deputies for.
-
Tourist vacations in Puerto Vallarta despite knowing he is infected with COVID-19
A 26-year-old man was treated by.
-
AMLO offers to vaccinate unlawful migrants in the U.S.
(Reuters) – Mexico’s president said on.
-
Biden transition official Jake Sullivan honing migration policy with Mexico
(Reuters) – A top official in.
-
Donald Trump’s Final Days – The Wall Street Journal Op-Ed.
The best outcome would be for.
-
Massacre in Guanajuato
A vicious attack during a funeral.
-
Quintana Roo feminists propose creating a sex offender record
This measure seeks to reduce the.
-
Three arrested for drug possession in Cozumel
Two foreign men along with a.
-
Marcelo Ebrard says Mexico shares Biden focus on migration’s root causes
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s foreign.
Leave a Comment