Yucatan requests to host the ‘Mar y Playa’ Festival in 2022

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 08, 2021) .- The Yucatecan volleyball and handball teams concluded their participation in the Sea and Beach Festival, in Acapulco, Guerrero, México. Both combined made it to the top 10.

In search of improving the results, Yucatán signed up for the venue of the event. For this reason, the State Sports Institute (IDEY) has already requested to host the sports meeting in 2022.

To this year’s edition, the Yucatecan delegation attended with five coaches and 26 athletes: 10 from beach handball, six from 4 × 4 volleyball and another ten from Frisbee.

Carlos Sáenz Castillo, director of IDEY, officially requested that Progreso host the 2022 edition of this event, which would be held with approximately 500 competitors from all over the Republic.

Photo: (Yucatan ahora)

The call includes 14 disciplines, which in addition to the three already mentioned, are beach soccer, surfing, air badminton, pentathlon, dominoes, flag tochito, table tennis, water polo, sailing, open water and motorboating.

In volleyball, the Yucatecans lost their first match against Oaxaca in two sets, 21-16 and 21-12, for which they finished in seventh place, after winning their last game, against Aguascalientes , 21-12 and 21-9.

For their part, in handball, the Yucatecan team finished in ninth place, after beating Guerrero 5-3, although they were surpassed by Morelos, with a 4-2 score, and Colima, 2-0.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments