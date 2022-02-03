AMLO’s Electricity Reform does not meet the objectives in the face of climate change: CCE

Odracir Barquera pointed out that the Electricity Reform would go in a direction opposite to the agreements that Mexico has with the reduction of emissions

(MEXICO – CCE).- The Electric Reform, as proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will “knock down” all the efforts made to advance as nation in terms of clean and renewable energies, assured the general director of planning of the Business Coordinating Council ( CCE ).

Given this situation, Odracir Barquera Saláis pointed out that according to the numbers and studies that have been consulted on this subject, an investigation emerged in the United States carried out by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, which is a dependency of the US Energy Department.

“If the initiative is approved as proposed, polluting emissions would be rising by 65 percent above the international commitments that Mexico has previously stipulated in the face of climate change objectives.

In this regard, he said that this initiative would increase carbon dioxide emissions by 62.5 percent , which would lead the country to a totally opposite action, since one of the commitments in terms of climate change is to reduce 31 percent of emissions , heading in the opposite direction.

In an interview with Sergio Sarmiento and Guadalupe Juárez, Barquera Saláis stated that the government is not considering all the elements, since currently those who are generating renewable energy have been private investors who have invested more than 44 billion pesos.

The general director of planning of the CCE indicated that the investment by the Federal Electricity Commission ( CFE ) at the moment is 67 percent for fossil energies and not for renewable energies.

