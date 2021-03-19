Mayor Renán Barrera present the Essential Guide campaign that includes a “QR” code

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 19, 2021).- The Municipal President led the presentation of the Essential Guide campaign “Vivir Mérida”, which includes besides the modules of citizen and tourist attention, a “QR” code that will allow, through scanning with a cell phone, to enter immediately to that document for guidance and general information about the city. At the event, which was held in the “Fernando Espejo” room of the Mérida Olimpo Cultural Center, the Councilor stressed to a group made up of people from different places as well as a Meridiana, that the “Vivir Mérida” Guide is a necessary tool to offer channels of attention to those who arrive from other places, introducing them to the culture, customs and traditions of the city.

Accompanied by the municipal trustee, Diana Canto Moreno, the Councilor recalled that the guide “Vivir Mérida” was presented last January with the purpose of fostering a greater rapprochement with those who decide to reside in the city and is available in a downloadable digital version at Spanish and English on the microsite www.merida.gob.mx/migrantes.

The presentation was attended by María Teresa Mézquita Méndez and Carlos Ramírez Calderón, representatives of Mérida and Muna (interior of the State), respectively. For Mexico City and Oaxaca were Amanda Rascón Enríquez and Laura Adriana Bautista Hernández and representing foreign migrants, Martín Nizet, originally from Bulgaria.

Approaching the issue of the diffusion of the Merida culture, María Teresa Mézquita said that it is a priority to establish clear dialogues between Meridians and migrants. He considered that the guide promoted by the City Council fulfills that function since it includes precise, friendly, and close information that from the beginning manages to capture the attention of the reader.



Mayor Renán Barrera Concha highlights that Mérida is moving steadily down the path of inclusion and mutual respect among its inhabitants and proof of this is that it reaches out to those who have adopted Mérida as their residence with public policies that contribute to generate a better environment and promote harmonious coexistence among the families that inhabit it.

“With more than half a century living in this city, I have seen it grow and reinvent itself and this guide allows the people of Merida to recognize each other, but also clearly reflects subtleties and local expressions that avoid confusion or misunderstandings with the new residents”, he mentioned.



Carlos Ramírez, originally from Muna, with 22 years living in the city, pointed out that this guide is a very important tool as it is a prelude to a better future for the people who come to the city from other municipalities in the State.

Amanda Rascón, with 3 years of living in Mérida, commented that for her the guide is an indispensable tool and congratulated the City Council for promoting public policies in favor of all the inhabitants of the city.

For her part, Adriana Bautista said that she has lived in Mérida for 13 years and upon arrival, she had to face various circumstances in order to adapt to the local way of life. “The guide allows us to make that bridge so that we can feel very good and at home regardless of the reason why we have decided to come to this city”, she said.

Martin Niza, originally from Bulgaria, commented that from his point of view, the guide is a basic and essential tool for those like him, who come from other countries in search of a better life opportunity.

In his speech, Barrera Concha mentioned that “as a local government we cannot remain indifferent to this phenomenon that is present in our own city when people from inland municipalities, nationals and other nationalities come in search of new life opportunities.”

Likewise, he reiterated his interest and commitment to continue with this work that endorses the vision of Mérida of being a city with open doors with its own identity and sense of belonging, willing to collaborate and dialogue with people who emigrate from their cities or countries of origin. and they adopt Mérida as their city of residence.

He mentioned that the QR code will be available on the metal structures in the main parks of the Historic Center of Merida, such as Santa Ana, Santa Lucía, and the Plaza Grande, to facilitate the reading of the guide for those who scan it.

“This technological innovation is a new and important step to continue promoting awareness and inclusion of all the communities that make up our city,” he said.

For her part, Diana Canto, municipal trustee, recalled that the “Vivir Mérida” Guide is the result of multiple meetings with different groups of people from other states of the country or abroad, newcomers or with years living in the city, who They expressed their need for very practical information and advice that would allow them to better adapt to our customs and traditions.

He pointed out that for its preparation it was enriched with the comments that resulted from 20 focus groups, both of migrants from the interior of the state and those arriving from other parts of the country, and of the various nationalities that live in the municipality.

Currently, Mérida has a total population of immigrants of around 200,467 of which, 188,353 come from other states of the country, which means that 20.14% of the current population of the municipality was born in other places. Of these 2,954 come from the United States and 9,160 from other countries in the world.

