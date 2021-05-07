Work on emotional health is necessary to decrease the number of suicides in Yucatan

Yucatán, Mexico (May 07, 2021).- The State government cannot continue to ignore the alarming increase in the number of suicides, it is time to address the underlying problem, said Liliana Araujo Lara, candidate for representative of the XV Local District for the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) during a campaign rally in the Cenotillo municipality of Yucatan.

It has been documented that in Yucatan a suicide occurs every 30 hours; furthermore, according to INEGI, it is among the 5 Mexican states where more people decide to commit suicide. To prevent the number from continuing to increase, more studies must be carried out to implement public health policies that allow the construction of effective strategies for the prevention, understanding, and treatment of suicidal behaviors.

After a walk accompanied by the mayoral candidate, Patricia Marrufo, explained that we must take emotional health seriously, which goes hand in hand with an environment where people can have basic life benefits such as a balanced diet, access to health services. nutrition, education, and employment, as these are the basis for human development.

