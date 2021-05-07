Work on emotional health is necessary to decrease the number of suicides in Yucatan

Yucatán, Mexico (May 07, 2021).- The State government cannot continue to ignore the alarming increase in the number of suicides, it is time to address the underlying problem, said Liliana Araujo Lara, candidate for representative of the XV Local District for the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) during a campaign rally in the Cenotillo municipality of Yucatan.
It has been documented that in Yucatan a suicide occurs every 30 hours; furthermore, according to INEGI, it is among the 5 Mexican states where more people decide to commit suicide. To prevent the number from continuing to increase, more studies must be carried out to implement public health policies that allow the construction of effective strategies for the prevention, understanding, and treatment of suicidal behaviors.
After a walk accompanied by the mayoral candidate, Patricia Marrufo, explained that we must take emotional health seriously, which goes hand in hand with an environment where people can have basic life benefits such as a balanced diet, access to health services. nutrition, education, and employment, as these are the basis for human development.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Canada is the first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in adolescents
CANADA, (May 07, 2021).- Canadian authorities.
-
Yucatecan henequen farmers are awaiting the rainy season to start planting
Mèrida, Yucatàn (May 07, 2021).- The.
-
Woman found dead inside her home in Paseos de Opichén, Mérida
MERIDA, YUCATAN (May 7, 2021) A.
-
When will international travel to Canada restart?
As more and more Canadians are.
-
Once again, CJNG uses drones loaded with explosives to attack a town in Michoacan
MICHOACAN, MEXICO.- Heavily armed subjects identified.
-
Yucatecan representative proposes financial support from the Federal Government for each birth
Mèrida, Yucatàn (May 07, 2021).- “For.
-
AMLO sends diplomatic note to the US government via Marcelo Ebrard
AMLO formally claimed the United States.
-
AMLO says that in Mexico we have a “tendentious and punishing” press
MÈXICO, May 07, 2021 (LA JORNADA).-.
-
Morena stops the creation of an Investigative Commission on the collapse of Metro Line 12
MÈXICO, May 07, 2021 (EL UNIVERSAL).The.
-
Airline complaints on the rise as travel begins to recover from pandemic
Although the travel industry is slowly bouncing back.
Leave a Comment