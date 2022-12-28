The AMLO administration will buy Uxmal from its owners, and build a whole new tourist complex there

“We are about to buy, it seems incredible, the lands of Uxmal because it is a very important archeological zone but the deed is private, that is, Uxmal, the archeological zone”, announced President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

He also commented that 2,400 hectares were recovered -from an irregular operation-, which will be transformed into a natural park that will be called ‘New Uxmal’.

In this way, López Obrador pointed out that from this new precinct it will be possible to go through a path to an archeological zone, and from Nuevo Uxmal to the Calkiní station of the Mayan Train.

He also mentioned that the owner of the area told the director of the Instituto Antropología e Historia (INAH), Diego Prieto, that he wanted to sell the site, so he asked if the federal administration was interested in acquiring it.

“A trial could be made, but it usually happens that those trials take a long time and, I don’t know why, but the State loses them, in Chichén Itzá it lost them, and had to pay a lot,” he recalled.

What is Uxmal?

It is located in Yucatan. It is a Mayan city that was founded around the year 700 and had about 25,000 inhabitants; it is also the most representative settlement of the architecture of the Puuc Region.

The facades of the buildings are decorated with masks of Chac, the God of Rain, fretwork, panels with hieroglyphs and high crests.

The Pyramid of the Soothsayer is one of the most representative constructions of Uxmal, as well as the Quadrangle of the Nuns and the House of the Pigeons.

