Rehabilitation of the Ciclovía and road section Chablekal-Dzibilchaltún in Mérida

Merida, Yucatan (October 26, 2021).- Making the road network between communities more efficient, promoting safe mobility, and encouraging commercial exchange, in addition to allowing the gradual economic and social reactivation of our communities, is one of the priorities of this administration, assured the mayor, Renán Barrera Concha.

In the framework of the delivery of the rehabilitation of the bicycle lane and the Chablekal-Dzibilchaltún road section, Barrera Concha stressed that this work will allow the inhabitants of the area to expand opportunities for economic development and allow safe mobility to their work centers and transfers from one community to another.

The Mayor traveled a distance of approximately 1.3 kilometers by bicycle, accompanied by Maribel Chin Chin and Juan de Dios Tzuc Coot, commissioners of Chablekal and Dzibilchaltún respectively, where they verified the work carried out.

At the end of the tour, the First Mayor informed that this work has 1,336 linear meters of road and that it connects the Dzibilchaltún-Chablekal highway with the Tourist Parador of the archaeological zone, which represents a direct benefit for 3,796 inhabitants of these communities, and indirectly to the inhabitants of the surrounding communities.

(Photo: Reporteros Hoy)

“With these improvements, we comply with the premise of access to sustainable and safe mobility as one of the issues that the New Urban Agenda, which since 2019, we have been promoting with the Comprehensive Plan for Sustainable Urban Mobility of Mérida (PIMUS)”, he added.

Within the framework of the event, the commissioner of Chablekal Maribel Chin expressed her approval to see the completion of a work that for a long time had been a constant request of the residents.

“We feel very good and very proud that our desire to see the bike lane and the highway rehabilitated today is a fact, because it represents a great advance for our town, for that we are very happy and grateful to the mayor,” she commented.

In turn, the commissioner of Dzibilchaltún, Juan de Dios Tzuc, mentioned that keeping the roads of the communities in optimal conditions provides greater security for people when moving from one place to another.

“It is another achievement for the entire community, because the road serves us all and today we are all very happy to see that in less than three years this wish was fulfilled,” he said.

Renán Barrera indicated that having safe roads and in good condition allows promoting the use of the bicycle as a means of transport, a vehicle that today has great relevance, both for the health issue and for the care of the environment.

The First Mayor added that, in order to further improve the conditions of this road, he will shortly propose to the Branch 33 committee to prioritize actions in terms of lighting for this section, which is expected to be delivered in May 2022.

In his opportunity, David Loría Magdub, director of Public Works, reported that the work had an investment of 6 million 524 thousand 606.90 pesos from the second prioritization of 2021 of the Municipal Social Infrastructure Fund (Branch 33).

Source: Reporteros Hoy

