How much does the Hanal Pixán Pib cost?

MÉRIDA.- “Hanal Pixán” or Day of the Dead is just around the corner and along with it, the much-awaited Yucatecan Pibes. And we can now find several varieties of the Mucbilpollo in the market, from the traditional one with chicken and pork, to those with ham and cheese, Relleno negro, or even shrimp. How much does the pib cost? Here we share with you the prices of the different types.

This Yucatecan dish, originally from the Mayan culture, is an essential element in the Day of the Dead altar in Yucatan. It is a kind of large round or square tamale, traditionally made with corn dough, tomato, lard, bell pepper, onion, epazote and stuffed with chicken and/or pork, which are mixed in a thick preparation called “Kol”, which is the broth where the meat and achiote have been cooked, sometimes it has “espelón” a very specific type of bean.

Once prepared, they are wrapped in banana leaves and then buried and baked with hot stones, according to Mayan customs. However, nowadays it is common for them to be baked, especially in Mérida and surrounding municipalities.

How much does the large pib cost?

The price varies according to the establishment, size, and ingredients. According to a survey conducted on social networks, in some places in Mérida, you can get a traditional individual pib from $65 pesos. The next size up is the so-called “lata chica” (small can), for four people, with a price of approximately $250 pesos.

You can find the “Lata Mediana”, for six or eight people, starting at $300 pesos and the “Lata Grande”, for ten people, can reach a price of up to $700 pesos. In addition, and if the Pibes have espelon, the price increases a little.

Where to buy a mucbipollo?

Although Hanal Pixán is only a few days away, they can still be ordered. A resident of the Las Magnolias neighborhood, has been making and selling Yucatecan pib for more than 30 years. In an interview she commented that it is preferable to reserve the pibes 15 days in advance in order to get the materials in time. For her part, Dr. Eugenia commented that it takes her two days to make her Pibes, so it is important to order them in advance.

However, there are several establishments such as economic food kitchens and also individual sellers in social networks that are still taking orders for delivery during the week of October 29. The demand for Mucbipollo is so high that you can even order them up to a day in advance in supermarkets with prices between $150 and $450 pesos depending on the size.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments