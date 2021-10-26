Neem, the wonder tree against fungi, diabetes and even stress

Merida Yucatan, October 26, 2021, (Víctor Hugo Lizama Morales / Plantacción) .- There are medicinal plants that have so many benefits, that a book could well be written only on a single species. Such is the case with the wonderful neem tree.

Azadirachta indica, commonly known as neem, nimtree, or Indian lilac, and in Nigeria called Dogo Yaro or Dogon Yaro, is a tree in the mahogany family Meliaceae. It is one of two species in the genus Azadirachta, and is native to the Indian subcontinent and most of the countries in Africa.

Neem originated in the dry forests of the interior of Myanmar and from there it colonized the dry jungles of western and central India.

(Photo: Lybrate)

This wonder tree has lots of benefits and mainly fights diabetes, cancers, cardiovascular diseases, the herpes virus, hepatitis, anxiety, stress, infections, stomach upsets, parasites, purifies and cleanses the blood, its fruit serves as a great purgative, ulcer treatment, helps relieve psoriasis, lose weight, prevent sexual infections, decrease desertification, absorb carbon dioxide, pest control, scabies treatment, excellent for oral, skin, hair health, nails, and many other benefits.

(Photo: Unisima)

Oil is extracted from its seeds that serves to accelerate the healing process of herpes outbreaks by applying it to sores and blisters. Applied topically it can also reduce the pain and burning of herpes outbreaks.

A very efficient alternative is the use of Neem, which can be used to treat hemorrhoids, mainly due to its healing properties and similar to cortisone (without secondary damage) with almost immediate effects that relieve inflammation and pain in a completely risk-free natural way. It avoids fungi, bacteria and parasites so it helps bleeding hemorrhoids not to become infected and complicate the discomfort.

(Photo: Unisima)

It is also very effective for foot and nail fungus and annoying athlete’s foot. Effective insect repellent.

To reinforce the oil applied directly on the affected parts, be it herpes, hemorrhoids or fungi, it is recommended to ingest a capsule of neem powder before each meal.

Both the oil and the capsules can be obtained at 9991 42 18 26. My email is: victorhugo.moringa@gmail.com.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments