High healthcare costs in the US are triggering a Medical Tourism boom in Mexico

Medical tourism in Mexico has consistently grown over the last several years, with more than a million visitors from the US, Canada, and other countries traveling every year to Mexico for healthcare.

While affordability continues to be the number one reason behind the popularity of Mexico medical tourism, patients are also attracted by the country’s excellent reputation for personalized care and fine hospitality.

The serene climate of Mexico is also ideal for patients who are seeking recovery of their health.

The government of Mexico has prioritized the development of medical infrastructure in the country. As a result, Mexico today boasts state-of-the-art hospitals and surgery centers, which are led by highly qualified medical professionals.

The country has set up a medical tourism advisory council, which includes representatives from the federal government, research and academia, and the private sector. The council is promoting medical tourism in Mexico through favorable policies and support for the industry.

The private hospitals in Mexico are usually similar in quality and care to those in the United States. There are medical packages that offer accommodation and aftercare away from the urban areas and closer to the vibrant beaches.

Mexico’s best hospitals and clinics are based in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

Many private clinics that cater to Americans are located across the US border, in cities like Tijuana, Mexicali and Laredo.

Waiting times in Mexico are not a problem and are generally non-existent. There is also an option to save on prescription medicine for quicker and smoother aftercare. Mexican costs of medicines are almost half those of the USA and Canada.

International patients in Mexico are offered their own private room and face-to-face personal interaction with their doctor or surgeon. Hospitals and clinics are equipped with up-to-date technology, well-trained doctors and ‘on-hand’ medical staff to cater to all types of medical tourists.

Mexico currently has 9 JCI accredited clinics and hospitals, such as the Galenia Hospital. Several of these hospitals also have CSG Accreditation that is given by the General Health Council of Mexico.

Common Treatments done by Medical Tourists in Mexico

Mexico is among the popular destinations for cosmetic surgery, dental services/surgery and general plastic surgery. Mexican hospitals have become popular lately for bariatric surgery for weight loss. This is an elective procedure that is not covered by some US insurers.

The following are the popular treatments sought by medical tourists in Mexico:

Cosmetic surgery

Dentistry

Aesthetic procedures (Botox, etc)

Hip replacement

Knee replacement

Orthopedic surgery

Bariatric surgery

Eye surgery

Cardiac surgery

Traveling to Mexico is easy for Americans.

Mexico’s advantage is its location; flights from US and Canada are short and relatively cheap.

Californian, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas citizens can even drive to Mexico.

