Daylight Saving Time ends in Mexico on October 31st, 2021

MEXICO, (October 26, 2021).- 2021 Winter Schedule that is about to enter.

It will be on October 31 when Daylight Saving Time ends, so the clocks will have to be set back one hour. In this way, sunrise will occur at approximately 6:30 a.m., and twilight will begin at 7:00 p.m.

It should be noted that this practice has been implemented since 1996, and was carried out in order to save electricity and to make better use of daylight. The Winter Hours can be considered as the regular “normal” hours in the country.

When is the time changing in Mexico 2021?

The time change for 2021 will be made on October 31 in most states, while the states that border the United States will do so on November 1. Sonora and Quintana Roo do not participate in said modification.

It should be noted that the time change in summer is applied on the first Sunday in April, while in winter it is done on the last Sunday in October.

Is the clock behind or ahead in the Winter 2021 time change?

For the Winter Time, the clock ends up being delayed one hour. It should be noted that wintertime is the “normal” time in Mexico and that the modification in the summertime is made to generate greater light savings and to take more advantage of daylight. This measure has been in force since 1996.

