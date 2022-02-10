Man tries to cross Mérida Periférico and is run over by a car

The events occurred at the entrance to the Piedra de Agua subdivision, when the man tried to cross the road unexpectedly

(MÉRIDA, YUC. – SSP).- On Tuesday, February 8th, a man lost his life after being run over at kilometer 2 of the Mérida Periférico.

The events occurred at the entrance to the Piedra de Agua subdivision, when the man tried to cross the road, and unexpectedly, he was hit by a Honda Civic compact car that was traveling on Periferico.

According to the driver, he was unable to brake or maneuver to avoid hitting the pedestrian, so he ended up running him over.

Upon impact, the man’s body was thrown several meters away from the car, on the central median, while the vehicle ended up with a broken windshield.

Agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the site, who confirmed the death of the pedestrian. The site was cordoned off by authorities.

Staff of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) also arrived at the scene to remove the body of the man, whose identity remains unknown so far.

