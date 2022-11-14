Merida’s City Hall will seek to acquire new high-tech equipment

“The Mérida City Hall supported the control tasks in the Peón Contreras theater incident with high-tech equipment that watches over and monitors different aspects of security and mobility in the Historic Center”, said Mayor Renán Barrera. He explained that the Municipality rents a drone that flies over the city to support the municipal police in security and mobility issues.

Barrera Concha explained that the municipality contracted a company that provides the service of tracking vehicle traffic, and monitoring security on the roofs of downtown businesses, and this equipment helped to detect the hot spots in the Peón Contreras theater fire, helping firefighters and emergency teams to attend and control the fire.

He explained that the equipment is operated by a company and a human team that controls the aerial robot, which is training public safety agents to handle this type of new technology instrument. He pointed out that the monthly rent is 30 thousand pesos and allows for monitoring mobility during rush hours in the downtown area, and road traffic, as well as monitoring possible robberies in stores.

He detailed that the equipment covers an area of 8 square kilometers, performs different tasks, and the possibility of acquiring one of these sophisticated pieces of equipment to help in operational tasks in massive public events, follow up in matters of citizen security, and support the verification of civil protection on buildings and businesses.

He explained that, at the time of the Peón Contreras theater fire, overflights were conducted over the burning building and it was possible to establish the points of greatest heat, where the fire was advancing, helping the tasks performed by emergency personnel to control the flames and prevent the entire theater from burning.

Mayor Barrera Concha emphasized that the municipal authority will seek to increase this type of equipment and technological mechanisms to support the tasks of municipal workers.

He pointed out that, new technologies support the needs of different areas, in this case, this aerial equipment, is helping to follow up on mobility and security, but there are always new implements and equipment that can be used to support these tasks performed by the municipal departments.

He said that, in the current administration, about 100 million pesos have been allocated to improve equipment and automation systems of the municipality, in addition to addressing aspects of cybersecurity and that, it remains to digitize tasks and needs to streamline services and allow greater benefits for citizens.

