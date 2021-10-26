AMLO announces work tour of Yucatán scheduled for Thursday, October 28th

In addition to supervising the Mayan train works, he will lead a Security meeting
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will head a work tour of Yucatán this Thursday to supervise construction work on the Mayan train; he will also head a meeting with the security cabinet and will hold his morning press conference.
“On Thursday we are going to hold the security meeting in Mérida, Yucatán, and the same for the press conference; and on Friday in Campeche and we will not have a conference on Monday or Tuesday (November 1 and 2),” stated López Obrador yesterday morning at a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.
“I am going to take the opportunity to write my UN speech and also start writing my speech for November 20, the anniversary of the Revolution because I need time for that as well,” he said.
The most recent occasion that the federal president visited this entity was on September 4 to evaluate the progress of the construction of sections 3 and 4 of the Mayan train, which crosses this entity.
López Obrador announced that after his work tour in Yucatán and Campeche this Thursday and Friday, he will take a break for the Day of the Dead and that during these days he will draft the message he will deliver at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York on November 9, when Mexico will assume the presidency of the Security Council of the organization.
During his most recent visit, President López Obrador held a meeting with Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal in which they evaluated the progress of the Mayan train together with the heads of the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) and the directors of the National Tourism Development Fund (Fonatur) as well as the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), among others.
