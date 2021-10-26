Cold Day of the Dead forecast: temperatures could drop to 14ºC (57ºF)

Mérida, Yucatán.- The State Coordination of Civil Protection (Procivy) reported the imminent arrival of a cold front, which will cause a drop in temperatures from October 30th to November 2nd.

The head of Procivy, Enrique Alcocer Basto, explained that this is a frontal system associated with a cold air mass, which will cause the first ” Norte” in our region with effects of rain, waves, temperature drop, wind and electrical activity.

On Thursday, October 28, the cold front will move in, so be prepared for rain until Friday, October 29. As of Saturday, October 30, the effects of the cold air mass accompanying the front will be noticeable, which will cause a drop in minimum temperatures with records of 14 to 16 degrees Celsius in the south of the state; from 15 to 19 in the center, and from 19 to 21 in the coastal area.

According to forecasts and satellite images from Procivy’s Monitoring and Alert Center, the effects of this phenomenon will be perceptible, starting early next Thursday morning, October 28, along with moderate to heavy rains.

The official called the inhabitants of the coast, as well as the fishing and tourism sectors, to take into account the Port Captaincy’s indications for navigation, since the swell is expected to increase, from 1.2 to 1.8 meters, and winds from the north, with gusts of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.

Likewise, in view of this air mass, which will influence the entire territory, he recommended families to protect the most vulnerable population and to keep children and the elderly warm, especially in the early hours of the morning, when thermometers are at their lowest.

Also, to avoid sudden changes in temperature and to consume citrus fruits to reduce the risk of contracting respiratory diseases; to rural communities he suggested not to light firewood or charcoal indoors, since smoke emissions are usually toxic and harmful to health.

Likewise, he explained that the Covid-19 pandemic persists, so it is necessary to maintain the proper precautions, such as using masks in crowded places, keeping a healthy distance, applying antibacterial gel and washing hands continuously.

With this event we will begin to perceive the winter season in the State, due to the fact that, of the 5 cold fronts that have been registered, only 2 (numbers 2 and 4) have had an indirect influence on our state, as they remain stationary over the Gulf of Mexico.

Although 56 cold fronts have been forecast for the national territory, on average only 28 to 30 cold fronts enter the Yucatán Peninsula, that is, between 3 and 4 cold fronts per month; some may cause a significant decrease in temperature, rain, wind and waves; while others may be weak and only cool the environment, according to data provided by Conagua.

Finally, the public servant invited citizens to stay informed; he reminded that the hurricane season is still in effect until the last days of November, and made available the social networks of the agency or the 9-1-1 line, to immediately attend any emergency.

