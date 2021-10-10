Emilio Lozoya caught on video having dinner in a CDMX restaurant (Watch Video)

The former director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Emilio Lozoya, who currently maintains a process for the crime of operations with resources of illicit origin, was caught quietly dining in a luxury restaurant in CDMX.
Mexican journalist Lourdes Mendoza published on her social networks several images where Lozoya is seen having dinner, very comfortably, with other people in an expensive restaurant in Mexico City’s uptown neighborhood of Las Lomas named Hunan, located on Paseo de la Reforma.
“I went personally and caught him chatting (…) My photos have a date and time,” assures the journalist, confirming that the pictures were taken on October 9 at 7:57 p.m.
Lozoya was arrested in February 2020 in Spain, for his alleged participation in the Odebrecht case. In July of the same year, a judge ordered him to wear an electronic bracelet so that he could continue his process in freedom.
Buenos días, aquí les dejo ooootra evidencia más de q @EmilioLozoyaAus estaba ayer cenando en la grande en el Hunan. Es el live de la foto. Ojo, el 10— Lourdes mendoza (@lumendoz) October 10, 2021
Septiembre debió comparecer por la demanda por daño moral que le interpuse y no lo hizo argumentado “arraigo domiciliario” pic.twitter.com/JnxpwjUy06
Currently, the former director of Pemex is serving as a collaborating witness. In his statements, he has accused Ricardo Anaya and other Mexican politicians of receiving bribes to promote the energy reform during the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto.
