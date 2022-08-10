Trump has declined to answer questions from the New York Attorney General’s Office

Donald Trump has declined on Wednesday, August 10th, to answer questions from the New York Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating him for his company’s business practices and has been trying to get a hold of him for months.
(EFE).-Compelled by a judge, Trump finally came forward to testify, just two days after FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago, Florida mansion as part of an unrelated federal investigation into whether he took classified documents when he left the White House.
In New York, the former president is facing a civil investigation into possible crimes committed by the Trump Organization, which is specifically studying whether the company inflated the value of its assets in order to obtain bank loans and in parallel reduced that same value with the intention to pay less taxes.
