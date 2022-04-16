The Yellow Chipe: another reason to preserve the mangroves in the Yucatan Peninsula

The Yellow Chipe has around 43 subspecies, among which Chipe Manglero is present, a kind of bird that is characterized by living in mangroves, in particular, in the Yucatan Peninsula, “the mangrove area that right now maintains an annual deforestation between one and three percent in the Peninsula, so its habitat is reducing, “said Professor Ernesto Gómez Uc, coordinator of the Bird Conservation Program at Pronatura Peninsula of Yucatan.

(La Jornada Maya).- All the life of this species is developed in mangroves, reproduction, food is in the same region; for this reason, although it is not currently a species considered endangered, the specialist finds that when living in an area that is classified as a threatened species in danger of extinction can be affected.

The Chipe Manglero dwells in the coastal area, so there is a risk of disappearance, particularly by “poorly planned” tourist developments, but also by houses that do not respect the coastal dune that erodes the beach.

“Pollution, excess lights, invasive tourism that does not respect nesting areas” are situations that put many species at risk, not only this species of bird but all those who live there. The expert pointed out that from April to July is the reproductive season, for which he suggests enjoying birdwatching from afar with binoculars if necessary, especially not to use automotive vehicles in the area.

The species is characterized by a red color on the head and a yellow chest, where they can have red spots This bird plays an important ecological role in the ecosystem because it controls pests such as mosquitoes, other insects, and they also disperse seeds.

In addition, the professor pointed out that being such a striking species because of its color it can also become an attraction for tourism, but there should be awareness of its importance and preservation, not only of the species but also from your home (the mangrove).

“Remember that Mangrove also functions as the first barrier to natural disasters such as hurricanes, storms, we have a barrier that can help us,” Ernesto Gomez Uc said, stressing the importance of preserving the home of this species and many other birds, also directly influences the human being, As it is at the same time a natural carbon dioxide capture that counteracts the effects of climate change.

Common Name: Yellow Chipe

Scientific name: Setophaga Petechia

Family: Yellow Chipe

Housing: Mangroves / Coastal Zone

Reproduction season: from April to July

Threats: Destruction of mangroves, pollution, excess lights, automotive vehicles.

