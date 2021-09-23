Now they say that the Mérida Airport land will be used to build thousands of homes

Do we really need more housing projects in Mérida?

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 23, 2021).- With the announcement of the construction of a new airport, it has not yet been said what will be done with the land of the current air terminal, however, for the president of the National Chamber of Housing ( Canadevi ) Yucatán, Eduardo Ancona Chamber, it could have a residential area of great magnitude.

He explained that this area can house social, middle, and residential housing, which would serve “to unite the two Meridas”, and also have spaces for social and family interaction.

“We look very favorably on this project. In terms of city development, the relocation of the airport will bring a great benefit, the city of Mérida would be consolidated in its interior, the north, and the south would be united ”, he said.

All the neighborhoods behind the airport are closed, he continued, so freeing those streets would provide better roads, but also important green areas, parks, and housing projects.

Comprehensive projects

He indicated that the establishment of these housing developments has to be carried out based on comprehensive plans and projects, where you can acquire properties that currently only have in areas of the west or north of the city.

Homes near the new airport

Ancona Cámara said that it is difficult for a residential area to be a priority in the place where the new airport will be installed because there is no attractive infrastructure in the area.

“I have no doubt that a real estate offer for housing in that area could come later. But what has to be done is to detonate relevant sites that will be close to the services that an airport entails, for example, warehouses ”, he concluded.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments