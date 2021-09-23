This will cost the Yucatecans to travel on the Maya Train

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 23, 2021).- The rates to use the Maya train, which could be concluded by the end of 2023 , will be different for tourists , locals and workers in the area .

This Wednesday, Rogelio Jiménez Pons, director of the National Tourism Promotion Fund (Fonatur), stressed that in the section that goes from Cancun to Playa del Carmen , the amount of 50 pesos would be paid for a single ticket for citizens residing in the area and workers who need to move in that section.

It should be noted that the costs of the other sections have not yet been disclosed, however, if the section that goes from Cancun to Playa del Carmen, which is approximately 49.8 kilometers , will cost 50 pesos for workers and residents of the area, a rough estimate can be made of what would be charged for the other tranches.

How much is it going to cost to travel on the Mayan train to Yucatecos?

In the case of Yucatán , the Mayan train covers Section 3, which goes from Calkiní to Izamal, which means approximately 172 kilometers , so the cost could be 150 to 200 pesos for locals and workers, assuming that it will be paid 50 pesos for a section of 49.8 kilometers.

Also, it covers Section 4 , which goes from Izamal to Cancun, which is about 257 kilometers , which makes an approximate of 250 to 300 pesos per ticket for Yucatecans.

Remember that there will be intermediate stations, which would make the cost of the ticket differ, for example if you go from Mérida to Izamal.

Tourist transport

Likewise, the director of Sefotur explained that for tourists the cost will be 10 times higher than that offered to workers in the area.

He indicated that traveling the section that goes from Cancun to Playa del Carmen for tourists the price will be between 800 and 1,000 pesos .

The sections included for the construction of the project are:

Section 1: Palenque – Escárcega (228 km approx.) Section 2: Escárcega – Calkiní (235 km approx.) Section 3: Calkiní – Izamal (172 km approx.) Section 4: Izamal – Cancun (257 km approx.) Section 5 North: Cancun – Playa del Carmen (49.8 km approx.) Section 5 South: Playa del Carmen – Tulum (60.3 km approx.) Section 6: Tulum – Bacalar (254 km approx.) Section 7: Bacalar – Escárcega (287 km approx.)

Source: Sipse

