Before the abandonment of the authorities, the mayor-elect of Kanasin cleans the streets

KANASÍN, Yucatán, (August 25, 2021) .- For almost two months, the garbage on Calle 25 x 22 in the municipality of Kanasín has accumulated, creating a source of infection and foul smell.
This afternoon the newly elected mayor along with a group of friends undertook the task of collecting and cleaning said location, we must work hard to create a better municipality, but the work must be done in conjunction with the citizens of Kanasín, maintaining the streets clean to prevent sewers and storm drains from clogging during the rest of the rainy season.
The young PAN member has shown his courage and the great desire he has to carry out the change that he promised so much during the campaign; Throughout these weeks he has been seen promoting the sport in different colonies and sports fields, taking advantage of the moment to identify the deficiencies that the fields and subdivisions have, also, during the tropical storm Grace, he helped with the lifting of fallen trees that they affected schools and some houses.
In recent days, Edwin Bojórquez announced that he has already started the work for the reception delivery process to carry out the official protest on September 1 at the Kanasín Polifunctional facilities.
Source: Yucatan Ahora
