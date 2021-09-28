The Tortugranja closes its doors in Isla Mujeres: irregularities, looting, and mismanagement are reported

Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, (September 28, 2021).- The outgoing Administration of Juan Carrillo Soberanis seeks to end the program for the protection and conservation of the marine turtle in Isla Mujeres, as it turns out that a few days after the end of the current administration they decided to terminate the agreement with INAPESCA to then hand over the facilities of the turtle farm, and erase all evidence of looting and mismanagement by Norman Angle who served himself “with a full hand.”

When making a tour this day, the director of Tortugranja Deline García Canto was no longer found, much less her insubordinate and accomplice Norman Angulo, who should be investigated and denounced for all the mismanagement, and the economic resources that were generated by the concept of tickets to the Tortugranja, since he never rendered accounts and therefore it is not known where the money ended up for more than 5 years that he was in charge of this site.

Until today the facilities remained open, but according to the workers themselves, starting tomorrow the turtle farm will close its doors because the property would have already been handed over to the federal agency, thereby also seeking to halt the audits inside this space, the which until a few weeks ago was still open to tourism.

So far no authority in turn has wanted to talk about this, but the truth is that the property has already been evicted to the point of emptying the fish tanks, gift shop, water pumps, among other things that were used for the management and care of the chelonians.



Until now, the whereabouts of the animals that were inside the aquarium are unknown, something that the biologist García Canto has not explained either.

The workers of that place, who for obvious reasons have requested anonymity, assure that everything is about a political revenge on the part of Juan Carrillo himself who, together with his unconditional Norman Angulo, seek to affect the administration that is just about to start.

It is clear that the interests go beyond a political revenge, since they seek to erase evidence of the income that was stolen during the last five years at the head of the turtle farm.

For environmentalists, this will also result in a setback, as no one knows what will happen with the program for the protection and conservation of the sea turtle, since it is in this place where the eggs rescued on the beaches were cared for and protected, while Profepa continues to be an accomplice of these abuses and effects on the reproduction programs of the marine turtle in Isla Mujeres.

