    • Dates announced for the “Tianguis Turístico Digital”

    By on July 16, 2020

    The first digital edition of the Tianguis Turístico will be held in September and can be accessed from anywhere in the world.

    The Federal Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, announced that on September 23 and 24 the first edition of the Digital Tourism Tianguis will be held as a preamble to the 45 edition of the Tourist Tianguis that will take place in Mérida, Yucatán next year.

    Because the live edition will be held in Yucatan, the state governor, Mauricio Vila Dosal, will be present at the opening ceremony of the event, which can be accessed from anywhere in the world with a computer.

    The 45th edition of the Tianguis will be held from March 21 to 24, 2021 and for the first time will be inclusive as it will privilege accessibility for all audiences.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Alejandro

