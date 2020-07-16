Dates announced for the “Tianguis Turístico Digital”

The first digital edition of the Tianguis Turístico will be held in September and can be accessed from anywhere in the world.

The Federal Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, announced that on September 23 and 24 the first edition of the Digital Tourism Tianguis will be held as a preamble to the 45 edition of the Tourist Tianguis that will take place in Mérida, Yucatán next year.

Because the live edition will be held in Yucatan, the state governor, Mauricio Vila Dosal, will be present at the opening ceremony of the event, which can be accessed from anywhere in the world with a computer.

The 45th edition of the Tianguis will be held from March 21 to 24, 2021 and for the first time will be inclusive as it will privilege accessibility for all audiences.

Presentamos el Primer #TianguisTurísticoDigital, a celebrarse los días 23 y 24 de septiembre próximos, como preámbulo de la 45 ed. del #TianguisTurístico presencial, que tendrá lugar en Mérida, Yucatán, del 21 al 24 de marzo de 2021. pic.twitter.com/lY0RJdB1ve — MiguelTorrucoMarqués (@TorrucoTurismo) July 16, 2020

