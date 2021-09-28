The Progreso Municipal Institute for Women opens free workshops

Progreso, Yucatán, (September 28, 2021).- With all the sanitary measures and the willingness to learn, twenty women from different Progreso neighborhoods began the ‘piñata’ workshop this Monday, September 27th, an event organized by the Municipal Institute for Women (IMM), for three months.

To welcome them, the head of the institute, María Mercedes Arjona Euán thanked the new students for their interest, as she highlighted: “there is a wrong idea about this workshop; many people minimize it without realizing that it helps not only to preserve a tradition, but also to improve the cognitive stimulation of those who carry it out and, in the not too distant future, to exercise a trade that will help them generate income ”.

And she added: “Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi trusts in the multiple benefits that this workshop will bring to progressives, and for that reason, he gave the instruction so that today you have your material for free and only worry about attending and learning.”

In the beginning, the Workshop Coordinator, professor Jesús Alberto Colorado Cobos, explained that the techniques they will apply are new and are focused on delivering better work, especially in the face of the Christmas season.

One of the women who recognized the benefits that the workshop provides is Mrs. Olga Livia Cetina, “I have been participating in the workshop for more than six years, and thanks to what I have learned and I have been able to make my own piñatas and sell them. The atmosphere in the group is respectful, with all my colleagues I have gotten along well. I recommend that women give the workshop a chance and sign up, ” said the six-year veteran student.

Finally, Arjona Euán announced that this activity is one of several that the institute will be teaching, “this workshop remains thanks to the comments and interests that the Progresseños expressed to the Orange Brigade.

In the same way, the following month we will start with two new growth groups, one is focused on managing social networks and the other on computing. In the coming days we will announce the requirements for women to take advantage of these opportunities ”.

