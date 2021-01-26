Amidst pandemic, Chichén Itzá is the second most visited archaeological site in Mexico

In the last four months of last year, the Maya archaeological site received 255 thousand people in the last 4 months of the year.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chichen Itzá archaeological zone was ranked as the second most visited site in Mexico by national and foreign tourists, only surpassed by Teotihuacán. In December, the Kukulkán sanctuary received a visit from 122 thousand 83 people.

Figures from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) revealed that at the end of last year Chichen Itzá remained the second most important archaeological zone in the country in number of tourists with an attendance of 787,940 people, only below Teotihuacán, in the State of Mexico that received one million tourists.

Only in the month of December, 4 thousand 69 people were visited daily, which is why it became the highest month of the year for visits to that area of ​​Yucatan, which made it the second most visited archaeological site in the country .

The INAH reports that during the first quarter of 2020 the number of visitors who went to the archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá added up to a total of 532,675 attendees, this figure was registered before the arrival of the pandemic.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments